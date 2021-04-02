Cartel warfare leaves 8 headless bodies in Aguililla, Michoacán

Eight decapitated bodies have been found in the Michoacán municipality of Aguililla, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. The killings are believed to be the result of confrontations between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Cárteles Unidos, which are in the midst of a territorial dispute.

The eight men’s bodies were found after authorities received a report of possible crimes in the town of La Enramada. Upon investigation, forensic services found the mutilated bodies, which also bore gunshot wounds.

“The bodies were taken by medical forensic services for legal autopsy and continued investigation,” said the state attorney general.

In 2020, more than 50% of intentional homicides were associated with six criminal groups, including the CJNG. Last year Michoacán registered 50.4 intentional homicides per 100,000 residents, nearly double the national average.

Source: Zeta (sp)