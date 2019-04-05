It hasn’t erupted in 37 years but Chiapas volcano considered high risk

The central Mexico volcano Popocatépetl has been hogging the headlines recently, but experts warn that a second volcano also poses a high risk, this one in Chiapas.

Located in the northwestern part of the state, the Chichonal volcano lies in a mountainous region between the municipalities of Francisco León and Chapultenango.

It is just 75 kilometers from the cities of San Cristóbal de las Casas and Villahermosa, the capital of the neighboring state of Tabasco.

There was a major eruption of the volcano in 1982, which left a crater a kilometer across and more than 200 meters deep, and a lake of acidic water.

Yesterday, the Civil Protection office announced that it will start reinforcing its security protocols in five municipalities surrounding Chichonal.

The agency said that given the possible eventuality of seismic and volcanic activity, the surveillance and monitoring of Chichonal should be a priority.

The agency announced that it will soon start to organize drills so citizens know what to do if there is an eruption.

Source: Milenio (sp)