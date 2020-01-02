Chichén Itzá breaks attendance record with 18,000 visitors

The Chichén Itzá archaeological site in Yucatán broke its one-day attendance record on December 29 with 18,696 visitors.

The day’s attendance was over 25% more than the 14,000 who visited on the equinox in March and 58% more than the 7,728 on the fall equinox in September.

The head of Yucatán’s Culture and Tourism Services Agency (Cultur), Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, said the famous Mayan pyramids weren’t the only tourist sites in Yucatán that were packed during the busy holiday season.

Although it didn’t see the spectacular numbers that Chichén Itzá saw, the Uxmal archaeological zone was also popular among tourists during the holiday break. On December 22, it welcomed 2,552 visitors, while the Dzibilchaltún site saw 1,239.

Other popular sites included the ecotourism destination Celestún, which received 1,054 tourists on December 23. The X’Kekén and Samulá cenotes (sinkholes with underground rivers) in Dzitnup, near Valladolid, saw 1,131 visitors between the two on that day.

Mérida’s Pasaje Picheta, a shopping center in one of the city’s oldest buildings, recently reopened after being closed for two years from renovations, saw 3,630 visitors on Saturday, December 21.

Source: El Financiero (sp)