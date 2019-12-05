A bus went off the highway near Delicias, Chihuahua, early Thursday morning leaving 13 people dead and 50 injured.

Initial reports said the driver lost control of the bus, operated by the company Tour Nómada, which went off the road between Delicias and Jiménez and rolled over.

State health authorities said the injured were taken to hospitals in the city of Delicias.

Units from the Red Cross and urban rescue departments of Meoqui, Saucillo and Delicias were mobilized to attend to the victims and transport them to hospitals.

Only five of the dead had been identified by Thursday afternoon. Authorities asked the public for help identifying the remaining eight deceased passengers.

Seventy passengers were aboard the vehicle.

Sources: El Financiero (sp), El Heraldo de Chihuahua (sp)