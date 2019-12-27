Chihuahua police chief arrested in connection with LeBarón massacre

The chief of police of Janos, Chihuahua, has been arrested in connection with the massacre of members of the LeBarón family in November.

Janos Mayor Sebastián Efraín Pineda confirmed the arrest of Fidel Alejandro Villegas Villegas, stating that he was taken to Mexico City after his detention. “It took us by surprise,” he said.

As of Thursday night, Mexican authorities had not released no further details.

Villegas is the fourth person arrested in relation to the massacre that left three women and six children dead in the municipality of Bavispe, Sonora, on November 4. Preliminary investigations have linked Villegas with the La Línea criminal gang in Janos, authorities said.

Chihuahua Attorney General César Peniche announced the first arrest in the case on November 6 and federal Security Secretary Alfonzo Durazo announced two more on December 1 — brothers Héctor Mario and Luis Manuel Hernández.

Claiming the brothers’ innocence, residents of Janos have conducted protests in response to their arrests and accused the Mexican government of using them as scapegoats.

Authorities have said the attack was a result of a dispute between La Línea, linked to the Juárez Cartel, and Los Salazar, linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. The LeBarón family has rejected the claim.

Source: Univisión (sp)