He’s only 18 but this Chihuahua thief has been arrested 43 times

His nickname means “The Nuisance,” and for good reason. At just 18 years old, Juan Isaac “El Calilla” V. E., has been arrested 43 times, mostly for assault and robbery.

He was arrested again on Monday in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua.

Police were searching for him in connection with a violent robbery as well as a number of other offenses.

In 2017, members of La Línea, an armed wing of the Juárez Cartel, cut off Juan Isaac’s right hand to teach him a gruesome lesson and warn other house burglars in the area.

This did not deter “El Calilla,” who continued to steal and rack up a lengthy criminal record.

He was located in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood of Cuauhtémoc where he tried unsuccessfully to flee.

Violence has been on the rise in Cuauhtémoc. In June, it was one of 150 hot spots that received deployments of National Guardsmen to address crime.

It is the 17th most violent municipality based on homicide figures from February through July.

