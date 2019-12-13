Christmas in Monterrey brings third annual Festival of Lights

Christmas began in November in Monterrey this year with the return of the Luztopía Festival of Lights, a recent tradition that celebrates Christmas on a grand scale.

Now in its third year, the festival features 200 giant figures that illuminate 1.2 kilometers of pathways along the Paseo de Santa Lucía riverwalk and elsewhere in Fundidora park, in the heart of Monterrey.

Luztopía is one of the largest Christmas festivals in Mexico. This year’s theme is “Trip around the World,” bringing light installations that include such world renowned landmarks as the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal, the Chichén Itzá pyramid, the Statue of Liberty and the Leaning Tower of Pisa, among others.

Other eye-catching attractions include a 12-meter-tall castle on the lake, Christmas Town, Santa Claus’s house, a giant Christmas tree and a magic tunnel. Food trucks, an artisans market and concerts will also be part of the event.

Tourism promoters in Nuevo León are expecting the festival to attract lots of visitors to Monterrey during the holiday season.

“Luztopía is without a doubt one of the biggest events in the north of the country,” said the director of the Nuevo León Tourism Development Corporation, Miguel Ángel Cantú.

Fun for the whole family, Luztopía opened on November 21 and runs until January 12. Apart from Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, it is open daily from 4:00pm to 11:00pm.

Avoid lines at the festival entrance by purchasing tickets on the Luztopía website for 60 pesos (US $3).

