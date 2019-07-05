The Colors of Frida: city celebrates artist’s birthday with floral display

The Mexico City zócalo will come alive this weekend with the vibrant colors of Mexico’s most famous artist in a floral and photographic open-air exhibition to celebrate the 112th anniversary of Frida Kahlo’s birth.

The display, called “The Colors of Frida,” will include works and installations by 32 artists from the United States, Australia, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, China, Brazil, Germany, Finland, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey and Mexico.

Some of the works include walls painted with subjects that reference Frida’s colors and most popular themes, such as pro-indigenous sentiment, Mexican nationalism and highly personal expression, as well as giant painted sugar skulls, arches and pathways lined with flowers and lush vegetation and — to crown the exhibition — a giant Frida lying in a bed adorned with vivid Mexican colors and themes.

The exposition is an initiative by the nonprofit organization Alliance Graphique Internationale, which has previously exhibited the display at the Mexican consulate in Dallas, Texas, the University of North Texas, in Rio de Janeiro, the University of Monterrey, the El Rule Gallery in Mexico City and most recently at the Mexican Cultural Institute of New York.

The exposition will be on display in the zócalo Friday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Source: MXCITY (sp), UNO TV (sp)