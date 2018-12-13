Mexico City ranks No. 1 on a list of Christmas holiday destinations that have seen the highest growth in interest and bookings this year on the online hospitality service Airbnb.

Out of all the world’s destinations Mexico City recorded a 117% growth based on reservations, searches and the number of site visitors who added it to their wish list.

The capital was not alone on the list of the top 10. Puerto Vallarta ranked third with 92% more interest, while Tulum, Quintana Roo, was fourth with 78% more.

A search conducted by the newspaper El Financiero found that Airbnb lodging rates in the country’s capital range from 400 to 4,200 pesos (US $20 to 210) per person per night.

Hosts offer travel experiences that include tours of the Teotihuacán pyramids, dining on tacos al pastor, mezcal tastings and bar hopping in the borough of Coyoacán and the districts of Polanco and Condesa.

The online service also compiled a list of trending destinations to visit in 2019 and put the city of Puebla, in the state of the same name, in third place. This list too was based on various criteria and comes out as a compilation that skews heavily towards off-the-beaten-path towns and regions.

Airbnb says the list reflects travelers’ increasing focus on sustainable and authentic tourism and helping communities recover from hardships or disasters.

Puebla’s principal attractions for travelers were its museums, culinary hotspots and distinct architecture.

Airbnb explained that the destination “provides a unique alternative to the typical Mexican beach vacation and trip to the capital city, and we’ve seen tremendous inbound growth and wanderlust despite 2017’s earthquake.”

Source: El Financiero (sp) Forbes (en)