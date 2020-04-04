Clocks across the country are set to spring forward an hour at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday for daylight saving time, but with a few exceptions.

Neither Sonora nor Quintana Roo will change their clocks for trade and tourism reasons, while 33 northern border municipalities in the states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Coahuila, Chihuahua and Baja California have already changed theirs.

Their time changed on March 8 to be in sync with communities across the border. For them, daylight saving ends November 1.

For the rest of the country daylight saving time remains in effect until October 25.

The practice was first implemented in Mexico in 1996 during the administration of President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León to make better use of daylight hours and conserve electricity.

But calls to end the practice have surfaced in Sinaloa and Mexico City in recent years, as opponents cite international trade and health concerns as reasons to let the clocks run their course unaltered.

President López Obrador has a long history of challenging daylight saving time, causing some to speculate that his administration might put it to a public referendum, possibly ending the practice, but no such move has been made.

