Clocks ‘spring ahead’ in most areas of Mexico Sunday morning

Daylight saving time for most areas of Mexico will begin Sunday at 2 a.m., when clocks will spring forward one hour. The change will apply to every state except Sonora and Quintana Roo, with the exception of the 33 northern border municipalities whose clocks changed last month.

Sonora will stay on Mexican Pacific Standard Time due to a 2016 agreement with the governor of Arizona, which created a commercial zone with shared time changes. Quintano Roo chose in 2015 to adopt Eastern Standard Time, the same as New York and Havana. The decision allows an extra hour of sunlight year-round for Quintana Roo’s many tourists.

Daylights saving time in Mexico lasts six months, ending October 31. The Trust for Electrical Energy Savings (FIDE) said the use of daylight saving time makes for better use of the available hours of sunlight, thereby saving energy during the times of highest demand.

Source: Infobae (sp)