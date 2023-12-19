Mexico faces another wintry week, as cold front 17 brings “cold to very cold” temperatures to much of the country on Tuesday.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) predicts minimum temperatures of -10 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz, and -5 degrees Celsius in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Coahuila, México state, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca and Zacatecas. Residents are warned to watch out for ice and possible snow.

High-altitude areas in Chiapas, Mexico City, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Querétaro and Tamaulipas are also expected to see temperatures close to freezing. The National Water Commission (Conagua) tweeted: “Don’t leave the house without bundling up well.”

Meanwhile, the same cold air mass will cause strong northerly winds with gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour and waves 2-4 meters high in the Gulf, potentially reaching the area of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. The coasts of Quintana Roo and Yucatán will see gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour and waves 1-3 meters high.

In Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, winds could reach up to 60 kilometers per hour, with tornados possible.

Light rain is predicted for Baja California, Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Veracruz, and scattered showers for Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Jalisco, Quintana Roo, Sonora, Tabasco and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius will be seen in low-lying areas of Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit and Sinaloa, and 35 degrees Celsius in the south of Sonora and the coasts of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

The Valley of Mexico is predicted to see a cold and cloudy morning, brightening later in the day. Temperatures in the capital will range between 3 and 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

