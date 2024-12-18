Incoming cold front 15 to bring frost and heavy rain to 6 states

Cold front No. 15, backed by a polar air mass and a low-pressure channel, will bring heavy rain and frost to northern, northeast and eastern Mexico on Wednesday.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) also forecasts strong wind gusts above 50 kilometers per hour in parts of Oaxaca, Chiapas, Sonora, Chihuahua and Coahuila. Here’s the forecast for today and tomorrow.

Mexico rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday

Very heavy rainfall (50 to 70 millimeters): San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz.

Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 mm): Tamaulipas, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Scattered rainfall (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Campeche and Yucatán.

Showers (0.1 a 5 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Zacatecas, Guerrero, México state, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

Rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong bursts of wind. Weather authorities have warned residents that rainfall may lead to rising levels in rivers and streams, potentially causing landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas of the affected states.

Forecasters also predict the formation of an Isolated High-Level Depression, commonly known by the acronym DANA in Spanish. This weather phenomenon is expected to develop between Wednesday and Thursday, increasing cloudiness across the central-southern region.

Mexico temperature forecast by region for Wednesday and Thursday

Minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius and frost: mountainous areas of Durango and Chihuahua.

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5°C and frost: mountainous areas of México state.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0°C and frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Hidalgo.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5°C: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Mexico City, Morelos, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

The associated polar air mass will bring cold to freezing weather throughout the rest of the week, with frost possible during the early morning hours, along with fog banks at dawn.

Weather authorities advised residents to stay informed about weather conditions in their areas and to take necessary measures to ensure their warmth and safety.

With reports from Meteored