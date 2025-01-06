Monday, January 6, 2025
HomeGulf Coast
Gulf CoastNewsYucatan Peninsula

New cold front and ‘Norte’ bring high winds and freezing temps to Eastern states

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Residents of Mexico City are dressed to mitigate the cold of the early hours of the day
Twelve states will see temperatures drop below zero this week as a new cold front moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

Varied weather conditions are forecast across Mexico this week, ranging from temperatures as low as -15  degrees Celsius in the north to torrential rains in the southeast.

Starting Monday, cold front No. 21 will move inland from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing rain and lower temperatures to the eastern, central and southeastern regions of the country. In addition, a “Norte” event will cause high winds and waves along Mexico’s Gulf coast and peninsula, particularly the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) and the National Meteorological Service (SMN) have warned residents in these areas to take preventive measures, especially in regions where severe conditions such as frost, heavy rain, strong winds and extreme heat are expected.  

Weather forecast by region for Monday

Which regions of Mexico can expect to see the lowest temperatures?

Between -15 and -10 degrees Celsius: Mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Between -10 and -5 degrees Celsius: Mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora and Coahuila. 

Between -5 and 0 degrees Celsius: Mountainous areas of Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, México state, Tlaxcala and Puebla. 

Which states can expect to see the highest temperatures?

Between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius: Sinaloa, Michoacán, the coasts of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius: Nayarit, Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

A “Norte” event in Cancún
A “Norte” event will cause high winds and waves along Mexico’s Gulf coast and peninsula this week. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

Which states can expect to see rainfall?

Heavy rainfall (50-75 millimeters): Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Moderate rainfall (25-50 millimeters): Chiapas and Tabasco. 

Showers (5-25 millimeters): Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, México state, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Weather authorities warn that rain may be accompanied by lightning and hail due to the “Norte” event impacting the Gulf.

Which states will see strong winds?

Gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour: Tamaulipas, Veracruz and throughout the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas and Puebla, as well as Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo

The SMN predicts strong winds and rain to continue throughout Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula. 

With reports from Meteored and Milenio

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Olinia models

Mexico’s electric vehicle Olinia to debut at 2026 World Cup

MND Staff - 1
The low-cost mini-electric vehicles are being designed as an alternative to motorcycles for young people and families living in urban environments.
U.S. fiscal support and a competitive exchange rate have boosted remittances this year, one expert said.

2024 likely to be a record year for remittances to Mexico

MND Staff - 0
Remittances sent to Mexico continue to rise, and remittances from Mexico to other countries are growing even faster.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum takes a selfie in front of a crowd holding signs thanking her

Almost 100 days into her presidency, Sheinbaum’s approval rating is higher than ever

MND Staff - 0
The vast majority of respondents view Sheinbaum as an honest and capable leader, though her ratings on corruption and organized crime remain weak.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC