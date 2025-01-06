New cold front and ‘Norte’ bring high winds and freezing temps to Eastern states

Varied weather conditions are forecast across Mexico this week, ranging from temperatures as low as -15 degrees Celsius in the north to torrential rains in the southeast.

Starting Monday, cold front No. 21 will move inland from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing rain and lower temperatures to the eastern, central and southeastern regions of the country. In addition, a “Norte” event will cause high winds and waves along Mexico’s Gulf coast and peninsula, particularly the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

🚨| Llega al país el nuevo frente frío y no llega solo ❄️🥶 Entra la segunda tormenta invernal🌨️, y junto con el frente frío 21, congelarán más de la mitad del territorio nacional ❄️. Se esperan heladas, lluvias fuertes 🌧️con granizo y temperaturas bajo cero 🌡️. Afectando… pic.twitter.com/xoDBRRwAo9 — Enséñame de Ciencia (@EnsedeCiencia) January 5, 2025

The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) and the National Meteorological Service (SMN) have warned residents in these areas to take preventive measures, especially in regions where severe conditions such as frost, heavy rain, strong winds and extreme heat are expected.

Weather forecast by region for Monday

Which regions of Mexico can expect to see the lowest temperatures?

Between -15 and -10 degrees Celsius: Mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Between -10 and -5 degrees Celsius: Mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora and Coahuila.

Between -5 and 0 degrees Celsius: Mountainous areas of Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, México state, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Which states can expect to see the highest temperatures?

Between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius: Sinaloa, Michoacán, the coasts of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius: Nayarit, Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Which states can expect to see rainfall?

Heavy rainfall (50-75 millimeters): Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Moderate rainfall (25-50 millimeters): Chiapas and Tabasco.

Showers (5-25 millimeters): Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, México state, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Weather authorities warn that rain may be accompanied by lightning and hail due to the “Norte” event impacting the Gulf.

Which states will see strong winds?

Gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour: Tamaulipas, Veracruz and throughout the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas and Puebla, as well as Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo

The SMN predicts strong winds and rain to continue throughout Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula.

With reports from Meteored and Milenio