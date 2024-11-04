Near-freezing temperatures and snow await northern Mexico this week

The season’s seventh cold front has brought a mass of polar air to northern Mexico, where temperatures may drop below freezing in the early part of this week.

The abrupt atmospheric changes will produce whipping winds and thunderstorms in the northwest, and Sonora and Chihuahua could see snow and sleet as the front moves southeast.

Hoy, las #Temperaturas más bajas a nivel nacional se registraron en regiones de #BajaCalifornia, #Durango y #Chihuahua. Las tonalidades violetas representan los valores inferiores a 0 grados #Celsius. Más información en ⬇️https://t.co/w7KUYjL6dS pic.twitter.com/NsVLsTVRGt — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) November 4, 2024

Near-freezing temperatures will be felt primarily at high altitudes in the states of Baja California, Durango, Sonora, Chihuahua and Zacatecas.

By Wednesday, the cold front is expected to reach northern Veracruz, where it will dissipate.

Warm temperatures are expected in the lowlands and along the coasts on Monday. Areas of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas will experience temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán can expect temperatures between 30 and 35 C.

The weather agency Meteored projects that cold front No. 7 could mark the beginning of more frequent and more intense cold fronts throughout Mexico. Its forecast models suggest the second half of November could see several intense cold snaps and December could be unusually cold this year.

Today’s rain forecast

After a rainy weekend in several regions of Mexico, intense precipitation remains in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Low-pressure systems over eastern and southeastern Mexico are mixing with humidity drifting inland from the Pacific, the Gulf and the Caribbean, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

This will produce heavy rains in the southeastern states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero, as well as rain storms in the Yucatán Peninsula and across central Mexico from coast to coast, including the Valley of Mexico.

The rains will continue on Tuesday, with intense storms forecast for Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca, Hidalgo, México state, Guerrero, Morelos and Mexico City.

The rains will diminish as cold front No. 7 dissipates on Wednesday.

With reports from Meteored, El Financiero and Excelsior