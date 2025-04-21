Monday, April 21, 2025
Cold front and heat wave collide, bringing high winds and hot temps

Heat wave this week in Mexico
Michoacán, Morelos, Guerrero and Oaxaca could see maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius this week. (Magdalena Montiel/Cuartoscuro)

Prepare your wardrobe for a variety of weather this week: Mexico is set to experience contrasting climates thanks to an overlapping cold front and heat wave. 

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), northern Mexico will see thunderstorms and strong winds, while the center and southern parts of the country could see some of the highest temperatures recorded so far this season.

Throughout the day, cold front no. 39 will remain stationary in the northeast, sending strong gusts of wind and rain to the Baja California peninsula and Sonora. 

By Tuesday, the cold front will extend over the northern border, bringing cold weather and possible frost to high elevation areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora and Zacatecas.

Meanwhile, a heat wave is expected to bring scorching temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius in several areas of the country. The states affected include the following:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius: Michoacán, Morelos, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius: Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, southwest México state, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius: low elevation areas of Baja California and Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Quintana Roo. 

Rain is also expected in some states due to low-pressure channels over the Yucatán Peninsula and northern and eastern Mexico. Here is the rain forecast by state:

Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 millimeters): Tamaulipas, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas. 

Showers (5 to 25 millimeters): Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, México state and Tlaxcala.

Scattered showers (0.1 to 5 milliliters): Coahuila, Zacatecas, Mexico City, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Authorities have called on residents of these areas to stay well hydrated, wear long-sleeved, light-colored clothing, avoid extended exposure to the sun and pay special attention to children and the elderly.

With reports from El Financiero

