Cold front brings chest-deep sea foam to Tabasco town

A town on the coast of Tabasco was inundated with sea foam during an unusual weather event on Wednesday.

Residents of Sánchez Magallanes were forced to vacate their homes when the chest-high foam invaded the streets near the port town’s beaches.

In a video of the event, caused by the high winds and waves of Cold Front No. 12, a man is seen carrying a woman through the foam after it surrounded her home.

“They’re taking out a woman who was trapped in the foam . . . she was evacuated from her home . . .” said the woman who shot the video.

The video also showed the intense winds caused by the front, which produced gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour and three-meter waves in Tabasco.

Sea foam is generated by the waves’ agitation of water containing high concentrations of dissolved organic matter. As the water is churned by the waves, resilient bubbles formed. In this case they were blown onto land by strong winds.

The phenomenon occurred on Wednesday morning but by 12:30pm, Tabasco Civil Protection officials reported that the foam had subsided.

The agency also announced that samples of the foam had been collected to be examined by experts.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that the cold front hit northern Mexico on Wednesday, and would make its way down to the center, east and southeast of the country.

It will bring low temperatures and heavy rains to states from Chihuahua and Nuevo León down to Puebla, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas. Meteorologists have also predicted hailstorms in some areas.

With as much as 150 millimeters of rainfall expected in many areas, authorities have warned residents to keep abreast of weather conditions and take precautions, as the precipitation is likely to cause flooding and rivers to overflow.

Mexico City residents have been warned for two days in a row now to be prepared for cold weather in the early morning. A yellow alert was issued in the boroughs of Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Tlalpan and Xochimilco to warn that temperatures would drop to 4 to 6 C between 5:00am and 8:00am for a second day.

