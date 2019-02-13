Cold front, low-pressure system bring heavy rainfall to Quintana Roo

Cold front No. 36 and a low-pressure system struck parts of the Yucatán peninsula with intense rainfall yesterday, conditions that were not expected to improve much today.

Rain started to fall yesterday around noon, causing flooding in parts of Cancún, triggering the deployment of emergency services. There was also flooding in Playa del Carmen.

Emergency responders in both cities helped motorists stranded by flash flooding during the course of the nine-hour storm.

Government employees were also kept busy clearing storm drains.

The conditions were caused by a low-pressure system extending between the peninsula and the island of Cuba, whose effects continued to be felt in Quintana Roo and Yucatán overnight.

