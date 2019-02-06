Button up: cold front No. 35 is on the way, bringing snow to some areas

Cold front No. 35 will bring a drop in temperatures in some states and rainfall in others starting today.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) warned that snow and sleet are expected in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, with extremely cold weather, rain and the possibility of tornadoes expected in those states and in Baja California, Zacatecas and Coahuila.

The thermometer is expected to drop below -5 C in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, while temperatures as low as -5 C can be expected in the mountains of the states of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and México.

A slightly more bearable range of temperatures, between 0 and 5 C, has been forecast for mountain regions in the states of Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Hidalgo and Puebla.

Rain and intervals of light showers are forecast in parts of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa, while isolated rainfall has been forecast for Baja California, Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

The rest of the country can expect stable and dry weather due to an anticyclonic circulation in the Gulf of Mexico coupled with gusts of southerly winds of 50 kilometers per hour or more on the coasts of Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

Source: Milenio (sp)