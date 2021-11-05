Cold front No. 7 to deliver lower temperatures in 19 states

Cold front No. 7 is expected to sweep through Mexico over the next few days, bringing low temperatures in 19 states.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) said the front will move through the northeast, east and southeast regions, bringing rain and electrical storms in addition to cold to those areas while also affecting the center of the country.

Mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango can expect temperatures from -5 to 0° C and frost. Temperatures of 0 to 5° C and possible frost are forecast in mountainous zones of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala, México state and Mexico City.

The coast Veracruz can expect wind gusts up to 80 kilometers per hour, a phenomenon known as “El Norte,” with increased wind speeds extending down through the Gulf and Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The cold front will also deliver heavy rain on Friday in Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

