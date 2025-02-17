Cold front to bring unseasonal rain to central Mexico this week

Parts of central Mexico woke up to a cloudy Monday today.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), cold front no. 27, combined with humidity from the Pacific Ocean, will bring unseasonal rain to central Mexico this week. The cold air mass will also cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with thunder and hailstorms possible.

☔️⛈️ En entidades del sur y sureste de #México, se pronostican #Lluvias y #Chubascos durante las próximas tres horas.👇 pic.twitter.com/TV42ko63y5 — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) February 17, 2025

February, a transitional month between Mexico’s winter and spring, typically brings unstable weather as temperatures gradually rise throughout the country.

Today’s rain forecast by state

Intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 millimeters): Veracruz, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 millimeters): Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Tlaxcala, México state, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero and Yucatán.

Isolated showers (0.1 to 5 millimeters): San Luis Potosí and Michoacán.

Meanwhile, hot temperatures are expected in other parts of Mexico. The highest temperatures expected for today are:

Maximums between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, southwest Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximums between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, southwest México state, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

More cold fronts expected before February ends

The Polar Vortex approaching North America from northern Europe and Asia will lead to a drop in temperatures in some parts of Mexico starting today and through the weekend.

Cold front no. 28 is expected to enter Mexico on Tuesday morning, bringing along more rain and potential hail.

On Wednesday morning, the front will move from Coahuila to southern Tamaulipas, crossing quickly through Veracruz to reach the Valley of Mexico and the Bajío.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cold days in Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas, with maximum temperatures of 5 to 15 °C, minimum temperatures of -5 to 5 °C and sensations of up to -10 °C at the border.

The Huasteca region (primarily Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz and Tamaulipas) will see maximum temperatures between 10 to 20 °C, while central Mexico will begin to cool down on Wednesday afternoon, reaching 15 to 25 °C in the afternoons.

With reports from Meteored