College hazing ceremony investigated in Michoacán

A Michoacán teacher training college is under fire after a hazing ceremony.

According to a public complaint, a group of students at the Physical Education Teachers’ College (ENEF) in Morelia had their heads shaved as part of a hazing ceremony within the school.

A video of the students being shaved was posted by Facebook user Rene Valencia Reyes, who said he had received it from a student.

“It was 9:30, they locked us in the room, and several students came and cut our hair and didn’t let us leave,” the student said. “They kept cutting, forcefully, and they grabbed a girl, and it looks like they dislocated her arm. Supposedly the hair was going to be donated, and they did it in an orderly way, but it was all very ugly.”

The video also shows a female student lying on the ground with an apparent injury as other students attend to her.

Michoacán Education Secretary Alberto Frutis Solís said the Education Secretariat will investigate the incident to find who is responsible and apply sanctions.

In a statement, the secretariat said it will not tolerate violent actions that put students’ physical safety at risk.

“We call on everyone to act respectfully and with a culture of peace,” the SEE said.

There have been worse incidents in hazing at Mexican school. At least two students are believed to have died at incidents last year in Durango and Chiapas.

