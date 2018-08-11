School hazing ceremony suspected in death of Durango student

News

The 19-year-old was among new students at a rural teacher training college

A 19-year-old student died early this morning in Durango after a suspected hazing at a rural teacher training college.

Ronaldo Mujica Morales was admitted to hospital on Monday in the state capital and remained in serious condition until his death.

One report said the induction ceremony at the Guadalupe J. Aguilera normal school entailed eating whole eggs including the shell, drinking alcoholic beverages, doing extreme exercises and eating spicy foods over the course of seven days. Students were also deprived of sleep during that time.

The director of the school, located in Canatlán, has been suspended while the incident is under investigation.

The director of a local hospital told a reporter that eight aspiring teachers had been admitted to the hospital over a five-day period with injuries incurred during the week-long hazing.

It is the second hazing incident in three weeks at a teacher training college.

One student died and two others were left with kidney damage after a hazing at the Mactumactzá college in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, July 21.

The director of the school is in custody on homicide charges.

