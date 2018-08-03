Colombian extortionists operate in 12 states: security commissioner

News

Police look on as Colombian citizen Lozano, accused of extortion, speaks with residents. They lynched him shortly after.

They are active in Morelos, where a Colombian citizen was lynched on Tuesday

A gang of Colombian extortionists is among criminal organizations operating in Morelos and 11 other states, according to state Security Commissioner Alberto Capella Ibarra.

Information compiled by the Colombia National Police and Mexican authorities indicates a gang known as Los Gota a Gota is made up of hundreds of people of Colombian origin who have moved into Mexico.

The gang has been identified for its modus operandi: its members lend money freely and continue to offer even larger amounts, using violence to collect what’s owed.

The presence of Los Gota a Gota and other criminal cells has triggered surge in anger among citizens in the state, leading to the formation of self-defense forces, the commissioner said, observing that the same anger led residents of Tetela del Volcán to lynch Colombian citizen Ricardo Alonso Lozano Rivas earlier this week.

Capella explained that a force of 110 police officers was deployed to contain the lynch mob and rescue their victim but they were attacked by the mob and forced to retreat.

He also said that members of rival gangs were detected among people in the mob.

“Those who killed the Colombian seized the moment; there were bad people in that group and there were fears that they were armed.”

Attorney General Uriel Carmona Gándara said it hasn’t yet been determined if Lozano was a member of Los Gota a Gota.

Carmona also urged people to abstain from judging people of South American origin who live in the state, especially those from Colombia.

“There are people from Colombia here, and we will not judge them for being Colombian. There are businessmen, students, good people here,” he said.

Source: Milenio (sp)