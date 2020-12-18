The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) announced Thursday that a man it hired to investigate human rights complaints had quit after it came to light that he had no experience in the area.

In fact, his chief experience was in real estate sales.

The CNDH said in a statement that Alexander Francisco Brewster Ramírez presented his resignation on Thursday and that it was accepted by commission chief Rosario Piedra.

His resignation came after the newspaper Milenio revealed Tuesday that he lied on his CV.

Brewster claimed that he worked as a legal advisor for Greenpeace and a lawyer for the Mexican Center of Environmental Law (Cemda). However, his experience at Greenpeace was limited to a 4 1/2-month stint as a fundraiser while he worked at Cemda as a “social services” volunteer.

Milenio found that Brewster’s main work experience was as a luxury real estate salesman in the Riviera Maya area of Quintana Roo.

Prior to his resignation, the CNDH announced that Brewster’s work history would be investigated in light of the newspaper’s revelations.

The Ibero University graduate was appointed to the role by Piedra. It’s unclear if there is any personal relationship or connection between them.

Piedra has also been in the spotlight this week for allegedly doing nothing to help parents of children with cancer affected by long-running medication shortages. A group of parents filed a complaint against the rights chief on Wednesday and said that they would seek her dismissal by the Senate.

Source: Milenio (sp)