Construction of tallest skyscraper in southeastern Mexico begins in Mérida

A skyscraper under construction in Mérida, Yucatán, is the first in the southeastern area of the country.

The Sky, which is being built by real estate developer Sky Capital, will be 160 meters tall and require an investment of 1.8 billion pesos (US $90 million).

The tower will be composed of 36 floors, six levels of parking, 20 elevators, corporate offices, a shopping center, restaurants, medical practices, a terrace and other amenities.

State Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal predicted that construction will conclude by December 2023, generating more than 800 jobs and boosting the regional economy, which has suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Because of the health emergency more than 25,000 jobs were lost. The economic recovery is going well and we have already recovered 10,000 jobs. At this rate, in two or three years, we will have recovered,” he said.

Villa Dosal also highlighted other large projects in the region in the renewable energy sector and two distribution centers for e-commerce giants.

Sky Capital partner José Enrique Gasque Casares said the project seeks to create better workspace alternatives for workers.

“It’s estimated that 95% of people that work in the state are doing so in their bedroom. We are trying to create new spaces where everyone has the opportunity to work in a place that’s designed to be an office,” he said.

