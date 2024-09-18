Tulum mayor announces bypass project to ease tourist traffic

Tulum, Quintana Roo, has unveiled plans to build a 26-kilometer bypass road to improve traffic flow to and from nearby attractions including the airport and the new Jaguar National Park, according to Mayor Diego Castañón Trejo.

The mayor took to social media to announce a recent meeting with Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama and Dr. Guadalupe Phillips, CEO of construction company ICA (Ingenieros Civiles Asociados), where they discussed the construction of “a new bypass in Tulum that will transform the municipality’s mobility and quality of life,” Castañón wrote on X along with a picture of the meeting.

The highway will have one traffic lane in each direction, each 3.5 meters wide, with 2.5-meter-wide shoulders.

Castañón initially announced the highway plans during his campaign for mayor of Tulum in May. Then, he outlined three infrastructure projects that seek to improve connectivity for Tulum’s residents.

As Castañón explained, the projects prioritize pedestrians, cyclists, public transportation, emergency vehicles, municipal public services and private vehicles, in that order.

The Tulum bypass project aims to relieve congestion around the airport, freeing up circulation towards Playa del Carmen, Cancún and other Quintana Roo tourism destinations. The investment also involves paving and lighting across Tulum to improve mobility, security and public services.

According to the specifications of the public tender, the project will be financed with a mix of private and public funding. It is currently in the pre-investment stage and studies concerning its viability are underway.

Since the inauguration of the new Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport in Tulum, tourism in the resort city has increased considerably. According to Quintana Roo Governor Lezama, Tulum has seen over half a million passengers since its opening on Dec. 1, 2023.

With reports from La Jornada Maya