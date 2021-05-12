Consultation over trans-isthmus industrial park called a sham

Residents of a community where construction of an Isthmus of Tehuantepec industrial park has been approved have called the consultation process a “simulation.”

Members of an indigenous community in San Blas Atempa, Oaxaca, complain that signatures obtained for approval of the project were forged by the administrative body that oversees agricultural policy.

The industrial park is one of 10 that are being built as part of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec trade corridor project (CIIT), which includes the modernization of the railroad linking the Pacific and Atlantic oceans between Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, and Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

The dissatisfied residents say the signatures of more than 50 people were forged, including those of two former inhabitants of Puente Madera who have died.

The community says it began the process to nullity the judgement in favor of the construction on March 14.

They claimed in a statement that Mayor Antonino Morales pressured them to attend the consultation with threats and promises of social support and social programs.

Residents say the consultation process failed to address the environmental, economic, social and cultural damage the construction might cause, instead focusing solely on the benefits it would bring to the local population.

“The process has not been free, and much less informed,” the statement said.

Residents complained that consultations are now being held behind closed doors between agrarian authorities, landowners, and state and federal authorities in the communities of Santa María Mixtequilla and Ciudad Ixtepec.

