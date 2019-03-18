Convicted criminals displayed on Oaxaca billboards

Photographs of convicted criminals in Oaxaca are now gracing billboards in the state capital in a campaign to encourage citizens to denounce crime.

“Luis C., 60 years in prison for femicide,” reads one and “Juan Alfredo C., 30 years in prison for rape,” reads another above a message urging people to report crime.

The billboards have gone up at various locations in the Oaxaca city metropolitan area, including Highway 175 in the municipality of San Bartolo Coyotepec and Avenida Universidad near the Autonomous University of Oaxaca and the Plaza Oaxaca shopping mall.

Yesterday, the state secretary of public security announced the completion of crime prevention meetings in Santa María Huatulco, Ocotlán de Morelos and the Cañada region. Local and state authorities hope to generate new strategies to reduce crime.

Source: El Universal (sp)