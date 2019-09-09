Some gourmet cooking oils not exactly as advertised: Profeco

The consumer protection agency Profeco has opened proceedings against various different brands of gourmet cooking oils which they say falsely represented their products.

Studies found that eight brands of oils sold as pure sesame, avocado or grapeseed oil had been adulterated with safflower oil.

Five products that were marketed as olive oil or olive oil blends contained no olive oil at all, and another two brands of sesame oil and one of corn oil had a lower net content than was claimed.

The brands selling adulterated oils were San Lucas, Cate de mi corazón, Kaporo, Foreway Sesame Expert, Kum Chum, D’Artana, Navarra, Demor and Olivos Mendoza.

Profeco scientists conducted tests on 32 gourmet oils and 25 standard cooking oils. The results were published in Profeco’s magazine Revista del Consumidor.

In an interview with the newspaper El Universal, Profeco head Ricardo Sheffield said the products will be removed from stores and the companies that produce them could face fines.

In total, Profeco has opened 23 proceedings against cooking oil brands for violations of consumer law in 2019.

Source: El Universal (sp)