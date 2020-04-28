Coronavirus aid for Manzanillo said to be from Jalisco cartel

Presumed members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) disbursed basic food items and other necessities to poor residents of Manzanillo, Colima, over the weekend.

The armed men claimed to be members of the CJNG, the extremely violent drug cartel led by Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera. The packages they delivered to residents bore the cartel’s initials and other identifying images.

“What’s up, our people? We’re here handing out food and supplies to those in need in [the community of] Tapeixtle, in Manzanillo, Colima, on behalf of El Mencho,” says one masked man in a video posted to social media. The speaker and other masked men can be seen driving in a pickup truck holding firearms and holding packages of supplies on their laps.

In another video a man wearing a face mask hands over one of the packages emblazoned with the cartel’s logos, as well as El Mencho’s other nickname, El señor de los gallos (lord of the cocks).

He states that the food and supplies are “from El señor de los gallos, from Guadalajara, who helps his community due to the crisis they are experiencing, so you all know that we’re supporting the people.”

Calling the cartel “the four-letter company,” the masked man assured needy citizens that the drug kingpin is “with them.”

Upon receiving the products, one woman reportedly said the government had forgotten about them.

There have been stories recently of armed men believed to belong to various criminal gangs delivering food and supplies to those in need in states like Morelos, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Despite the reports, federal Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero claimed that the cartel charity in Colima was an isolated incident.

