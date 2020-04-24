Dancers salute healthcare workers in Guerrero capital

Traditional dancers from Guerrero called Tlacololeros performed for hospital staff in Chilpancingo on Thursday to express their gratitude for their work and to urge residents to continue to remain in their homes.

The 10 Tlacololeros gathered outside the Raymundo Abarca Alarcón General Hospital in the state capital to perform for medical workers and relatives of sick patients and offer them a momentary respite.

In addition to dancing, some participants carried signs reading “Stay in your home” in order to urge citizens to continue observing the quarantine measures intended to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus for almost a month.

The Tlacololeros aren’t the only ones to have used their art to show gratitude to health workers during the pandemic. Mariachi bands in Acapulco and Mexico City have recently played outside of hospitals in those cities to show their gratitude.

But support for doctors and nurses has not been universal. Two women in Querétaro were arrested on Wednesday for harassing and attacking a nurse at a bus stop, and many other nurses have filed complaints after being attacked with eggs, coffee, bleach and other items in several municipalities across the country.

Source: Telediario (sp)