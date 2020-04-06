Disciplined countries like Mexico winning the Covid-19 battle: navy chief

Disciplined and well-prepared countries like Mexico are winning the battle against Covid-19 whereas developed countries are not, the head of the navy said on Saturday.

Navy Secretary Rafael Ojeda made the claim after touring a Mexico City navy hospital with President López Obrador and Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

“What I am telling you is not my original idea but rather something that we’re seeing and experiencing; developed countries are not winning this battle [against coronavirus], disciplined countries are winning it and Mexico is a lot more than that,” he said, explaining that the country had the foresight to prepare for the pandemic.

Ojeda said that 40 intensive care beds have been prepared for Covid-19 patients at the hospital in the capital’s south and that seven other navy hospitals in port cities will treat up to six patients each.

He added that the best way in which citizens can help the armed forces to combat the growing coronavirus outbreak in Mexico is to stay at home.

For his part, López Obrador said that the support of the nation’s defense forces will help Mexico to overcome the challenge presented by Covid-19.

Echoing the words of Sheinbaum, the president said that he felt “calmer” after hearing Ojeda outline the navy’s plan to respond to coronavirus in Mexico.

“We are very grateful to the marines of Mexico. … Thank you very much Admiral Ojeda for your support, your solidarity, your loyalty to the people of Mexico. … We will overcome [this crisis], we will triumph, we will remain standing with our heads held high, with our dignity and with the happiness that has always typified the people of Mexico,” López Obrador said.

The Health Ministry reported on Sunday night that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico had risen by 253 to 2,143 and deaths totaled 94. It was the second consecutive day that more than 200 new cases of the disease were reported on a single day after 202 cases were detected Saturday.

Some experts have been critical of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic but the Mexico representative for the World Health Organization has praised it, saying late last month that social distancing measures recommended by the López Obrador administration were “timely“ and “very commendable.“

Source: Milenio (sp)