Nearly 3,000 new Covid cases in one day; intensive care beds filling

The federal Health Ministry reported almost 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and more than 400 deaths as hospitals in Mexico City come under increasing pressure due to the influx of seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell reported a new daily high of 2,973 confirmed cases at Thursday night’s coronavirus press briefing, increasing Mexico’s cumulative case tally to 59,567.

He also reported 420 additional Covid-19 fatalities, four fewer than Wednesday’s record of 424. There have now been 6,510 confirmed Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Based on confirmed cases and deaths, Mexico’s fatality rate is currently 10.9 per 100 cases, almost 70% higher than the global rate of 6.5.

In addition to the confirmed Covid-19 fatalities, López-Gatell said that 769 deaths are suspected of having been caused by the disease but have not yet been confirmed.

Of the confirmed cases, 12,905 are considered active, the deputy minister said. There are also 33,291 suspected cases across the country, while the number of people tested has now passed 200,000.

The Valley of México metropolitan area continues to be the nation’s hotspot for active cases, with 3,339 in Mexico City and 1,376 in neighboring México state.

The Mexico City boroughs of Itzapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero rank first and second for active cases among Mexico’s almost 2,500 municipalities. Four municipalities that directly border the capital – Nezahualcóyotl, Ecatepec, Naucalpan and Tlalnepantla – rank first to fourth, respectively, for cases in México state.

As the coronavirus outbreak grows in the Valley of México – the combined number of active cases in Mexico City and México state increased by 24% over the past week – hospitalizations are on the rise.

López-Gatell presented data Thursday night that showed that 72% of general care beds set aside for patients with serious respiratory symptoms in Mexico City and 64% of those with ventilators are currently in use. Both percentages are almost twice as high as the nationwide occupancy levels.

The capital has the lowest availability of both general and critical care beds among Mexico’s 32 states while México state has the third lowest. Guerrero has the second lowest availability of general care beds while Baja California has the second lowest availability of beds with ventilators.

According to a map developed by the Mexico City government, intensive care beds are full at 31 of 44 designated Covid-19 hospitals in the capital and only one – La Villa Children’s Hospital – has “high availability” of critical care beds. The other 12 Covid-19 hospitals have a “moderate” amount of space available in their intensive care wards.

General care beds are full at 26 of the 44 hospitals and again only one has “high availability” of beds for new patients.

Mexico City has now recorded 1,754 coronavirus-related deaths, according to official figures, although media reports have claimed that fatalities in the capital are being drastically underreported.

The death toll in the capital is almost triple that of Baja California, which has recorded 637 fatalities, the second highest total in the country. México state ranks third for Covid-19 deaths, with 622 as of Thursday.

Mexico now has the 10th highest coronavirus death toll in the world, according to the John Hopkins University tally, having passed Canada after Thursday’s fatalities were reported.

With almost 95,000 Covid-19 fatalities as of Friday morning, the United States has the highest death toll in the world followed by the United Kingdom and Italy.

