Quintana Roo government rejects June 1 reopening by hotels

The government of Quintana Roo has quashed the hopes of optimistic Quintana Roo hotels that expected to reopen on June 1.

Tourism Minister Marisol Vanegas Pérez burst a few bubbles when she said that “it’s not true that they’ll be able to reopen, since the companies themselves don’t determine that, nor the market. It will be the federal and state governments.”

She added that the only hotels that should be open for the foreseeable future are those providing service for people carrying out activities deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

Swimming pools, gyms, spas and other tourist services will remain closed until conditions allow, as reopening early could lead to “disastrous [public health] situations,” Vanegas said.

Although she could not give a specific date, Vanegas did say that they can expect to begin to return to something resembling normal sometime in June.

“Yes, they’ll be able to open in a preparatory fashion by means of a health certification issued by the Quintana Roo government, which will be voluntary and not obligatory. The main objective is for businesses to be prepared to return to activities on a still unspecified date in June,” she said.

The certification will be a means by which hotels and other businesses can assure customers that they have minimized the risks of coronavirus transmission as much as possible within their facilities.

So far companies like Xcaret, AM Resorts, Hard Rock, Mayakoba, Royalton, Temptation, Coral Princess and Fiesta Americana Cozumel, among others, have announced June 1 reopenings.

Governor Carlos Joaquín González also said the state is not ready to reinitiate tourism activities due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.

“We’re still not ready. We must follow the guidelines for having a gradual return. The recommendation continues to be: remain at home,” he said.

Source: El Economista (sp)