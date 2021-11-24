Costco’s new store in Mexico City is the largest in the country

Big-box retailer Costco has opened a new store on the west side of Mexico City with an investment of US $60 million and the creation of 280 new jobs.

The store is located in La Mexicana park in Santa Fe, a business district in the borough of Álvaro Obregón, characterized by high-rise buildings and a large shopping mall.

The new store has a total area of ​​21,200 square meters, making it the largest Costco in Mexico, and includes a new section of La Mexicana park on its roof with a soccer field, two basketball courts and other recreational areas.

Transport links to the area are set to improve in 2023 with the opening of the Mexico City-Toluca intercity railroad.

Costco has 39 stores in Mexico and 815 worldwide, the lion’s share of which are in the United States and Canada. It also has stores in Puerto Rico, the U.K., Spain, France, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Iceland and Australia, and an online store in a handful of the countries.

The sites in Mexico are well distributed across the country, mainly in central and northern states. The chain has 5.7 million members in Mexico and more than 100 million globally.

With reports from Real Estate Market and Retailers.mx