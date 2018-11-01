Supreme Court rules Veracruz cockfight ban is constitutional

News

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that a ban on cockfights approved by the Veracruz Congress two years ago is constitutional.

The ruling said there were many benefits from the ban with regard to the animals’ well-being, protecting them from physical injury and even death.

The state’s Animal Protection Act also prohibits hunting and capturing wild animals, animal fights and the inclusion of animals in circus shows.

The law exempts bullfights, horse races and all activities related to the sport of charrería, a competitive event similar to rodeo.

Firms and organizations dedicated to promoting and supplying cockfights had filed an amparo, or injunction, request less than a month after the law was published by the state government.

This group’s main claim was that the livelihood of many people employed directly and indirectly by the activity would be seriously harmed.

As an example they cited the manufacturing of cockfight blades, saying it was worth 368.5 million pesos (US $18.3 million) a year, while the gamecock feed industry consumed an average of 110,000 tonnes every month, representing a gross annual income of 7.2 billion pesos ($357.3 million).

“This financial situation was not taken into account by the authorities responsible for reforming the Animal Protection Act,” said the president of the Mexican Commission for Cockfight Promotion, asserting that it was a form of discrimination and an attack against freedom to work.

