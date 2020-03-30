Covid-19 patients must isolate or face up to 3 years in prison

The state of Yucatán has announced strict punitive measures to ensure public health and safety during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone presenting symptoms or having been diagnosed with could face up to three years in prison and fines up to 86,800 pesos (US $3,575) for failing to follow isolation measures instituted by the state.

Anyone who has been exposed to an infected person and then does not follow public sanitation guidelines can also be liable, as well as those who violate the temporary closure of public spaces and instructions not to assemble.

Furthermore, anyone who interferes with the operations of health officials or fails to comply with state government regulations could also be arrested and likewise face up to three years in prison.

The Yucatán government emphasized that the measures it is taking are purely preventative in nature and meant only to protect the public from contagion. It urged citizens to follow proper health practices and social distancing.

The state has also taken measures like canceling events, closing movie theaters, bars, nightclubs, gyms, sports clubs and other recreational establishments, and has called on citizens to stay at home to do their part to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

It said that anyone who must leave for work or to buy food or medicine should do so alone and take care not to put the elderly, pregnant women, the diabetic and other vulnerable groups at risk.

