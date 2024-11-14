Flaming SUV crash on CDMX’s Paseo de la Reforma kills driver

The driver of a BMW SUV died early Thursday when his vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a roadside concrete barrier on Mexico City’s famous Paseo de la Reforma avenue.

The accident occurred before sunrise on a section of Reforma avenue in the city’s Miguel Hidalgo borough.

Se registró incendio de vehículo en

Avenida a Paseo de la Reforma, colonia Lomas de Bezares en @Alc_Iztapalapa; extinguimos el fuego e informamos servicio concluido@JefeVulcanoCova pic.twitter.com/06tBsvKa6v — Bomberos Ciudad de México Oficial (@Bomberos_CDMX) November 14, 2024

Mexico City’s Fire Department put out the flames that engulfed the vehicle early Thursday morning but not in time to save the driver’s life.

The BMW was reportedly traveling at high speed when it crashed into the barrier, which doubles as a roadside planter box. The vehicle also appeared to crash into the facade of a residential property.

The Mexico City Security Ministry (SSC) said in a statement that police were alerted to the crash by radio and subsequently made their way to the point where Paseo de la Reforma meets Retorno Julieta, a cul-de-sac in the Lomas Bezares neighborhood.

“The police officers observed a vehicle in flames and a person inside,” the SSC said, adding that the area around the crash was cordoned off and that firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The driver of the vehicle had no vital signs and was “burned,” the SSC said.

The ministry didn’t identify the victim, but media reports said that a man was at the wheel of the vehicle when it crashed.

Paseo de la Reforma lanes heading toward the Mexico City-Toluca highway were closed for a period after the accident occurred.

With reports from El Universal, Milenio, Infobae and N+