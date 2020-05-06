Crime suspects beaten and burned to death in Puebla

An angry mob in Los Ángeles Tetela, Puebla, beat and murdered two men they accused of assaulting residents and robbing businesses on Tuesday.

Some of those involved told the newspaper El Sol de Puebla that the two men arrived in the community around 10:00 a.m., both armed and apparently inebriated aboard a white sedan with Puebla license plates.

They alleged that the two men hit an elderly woman, assaulted a young woman, stole from a local business and threatened anyone they saw in the streets.

The men’s actions sparked the ire of residents, who organized a search party to find them. They cornered the alleged attackers in a field near a highway junction.

The mob beat the men and then burned their bodies inside the car in which they were traveling.

Authorities were alerted to the events via a 911 call. Dozens of municipal and state police, firefighters and investigators arrived on the scene to find two dead bodies inside the vehicle, both burned beyond recognition.

Source: El Sol de Puebla (sp)