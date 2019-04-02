Crocodile captured while wandering in Zihuatanejo

Dogs set off the alarm yesterday when an unwelcome visitor took an early-morning ramble in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero.

But the three-meter-long crocodile was soon captured and moved to a more suitable location.

The reptile was on the road between Playa Linda and downtown Zihuatanejo when dogs became aware of its presence and began following it. Their barking alerted nearby residents.

Civil Protection officials arrived at the scene about 7:30am to capture the potentially dangerous crocodile.

It was transported to the nearby Laguna del Negro, in Ixtapa, where it was released. There were no reports of attacks against animals or humans.

It was the second time in a month that crocodiles with wanderlust have been sighted in urban areas of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo. On March 16, one that measured about four meters long was caught near the airport.

Source: Milenio (sp), DDG Noticias (sp)