News
Scooping up free beer in Zacatecas. Scooping up free beer in Zacatecas.

Crowd scores free beer in Zacatecas after truck accident

Adults and children grab what they can on Zacatecas-Aguascalientes highway

Saturday, March 2, 2019

A crowd helped themselves to the contents of an overturned beer truck in Guadalupe, Zacatecas, yesterday.

People of all ages were attracted to the free beer after the accident occurred on the Zacatecas-Aguascalientes highway.

A crowd that included children and senior citizens soon arrived and some carried away entire crates of beer while others gathered the cans left strewn on the road.

Federal Police attempted to contain the pillaging but they were overwhelmed by the crowd until more police arrived.

Criticism of the looting appeared after photos of the incident were posted on social media. Some criticized the pillaging by adults who also allowed their children to participate in the theft.

Source: Milenio (sp)

