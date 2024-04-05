Friday, April 5, 2024
Cruise ship tourist is reported missing in Cozumel

Icon of the Seas cruise ship
The tourist had recently disembarked from the Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

A tourist traveling on the Icon of the Seas cruise ship went missing on Wednesday in Cozumel, Quintana Roo. The passenger was last seen near the cruise ship docks boarding a taxi to the island of La Pasión, according to anecdotal reports. 

Authorities have identified the missing tourist to be Edmond Bradley Solomon, aged 66 from the United States.

The missings person poster for Edmond Soloman
Edmond Soloman was reported missing near Cozumel, Quintana Roo. (FGE Quintana Roo/Facebook)

His disappearance was reported by his wife to the municipal police of Cozumel, prompting an urgent search operation. Other relatives turned to social media to ask the local population for help finding him.

The director of the Municipal Police of Cozumel reported that Edmond suffers from dementia.

Municipal authorities said that they received information from a taxi driver who called the 911 emergency number to report that he had picked up a foreign tourist matching Edmond Solomon’s description on the road to La Pasión island. 

Solomon allegedly boarded the taxi on 65th Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 3 and asked the driver to drop him off at a road with access to the beach. The taxi driver stated that Solomon paid for the ride with a wristwatch because he claimed to have no money.

The search file issued by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Quintana Roo (FGR) went into effect on Thursday.

At the time of his disappearance, Edmond Solomon had the following characteristics: wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, white shoes, a blue cap and sunglasses.

Reports of his whereabouts should be communicated to the following phone number: 9 998 8817150 extension 2130.

With reports from La Jornada Maya, Por Esto and Azteca Quintana Roo

