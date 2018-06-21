Week’s death toll from flooding rises to seven

News

Seven people have now lost their lives in less than a week due to flood-related incidents in four different states, including six in the past two days.

In Reynosa, Tamaulipas, a 40-year-old man drowned in his car yesterday after it was swept away by floodwaters on Río San Juan Avenue in the Fuentes neighborhood.

In the same city, a 20-year-old man also died yesterday after he accidentally touched an electrical cable while on the roof of his home. Another young man was also electrocuted in Matamoros in a similar incident.

A total of 40 neighborhoods reported flood damage in Reynosa and residents of five were forced to evacuate their homes. Dozens of drivers were left stranded inside their vehicles in floodwaters.

In Guanajuato, just north of the capital in the community of Llanos de Santa Ana, a man was killed Tuesday night after he was hit by rocks that fell from a ridge next to the Valenciana-Cristo Rey highway after being dislodged due to heavy rain.

There was also a landslide on the Panorámica-Cerro de los Leones near the entry to the Guadalupe mine. Both state highways were closed.

Flooding also affected the Guanajuato cities of Léon and Silao, the municipality of Romita and blocked the Silao-Irapuato highway near the turn-off to the state capital, stranding at least one car.

In the city of Aguascalientes, a woman and a teenage girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning while trapped in a vehicle caught up in floodwaters on Tuesday afternoon. Many other vehicles were left stranded by the flooding that occurred throughout most of the city.

At least 32 neighborhoods were affected and more than 70 shelters were opened in the city to attend to those forced to evacuate their homes.

Aguascalientes Governor Martín Orozco Sandoval said that a census would be carried out to determine the full extent of damage the heavy rains have caused.

The six flood-related deaths this week followed the drowning of a 14-year-old boy who last Friday was swept by floodwaters into a drain located on the Puebla-Mexico City highway in the Iztapalapa borough of the capital.

