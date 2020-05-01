Death toll from tainted alcohol rises to 21 in Jalisco

The death toll from tainted alcohol in the municipalities of Mazamitla and Tamazula, Jalisco, has risen from 16 to 21.

Some consumers of a brand of cane alcohol called El Chorrito began experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, seizures and severe abdominal pain on Saturday. Initial reports said 32 people were poisoned, half of whom died in the first few days of drinking the product.

But the number of poisonings has now risen to 65 people, and 44 of those have required hospitalization.

The state Health Ministry (SSJ) announced that it has intensified its investigation and performed studies on confiscated bottles of El Chorrito.

The results showed that the liquor contained a dangerously high level of methanol, according to the head of the Commission for Protection Against Health Risks, Denis Santiago Hernández.

The commission is investigating the entire supply chain of El Chorrito, from production to distribution to final point of sale in order to discover the origin of the tainted alcohol.

So far, the majority of the poisoning cases have been in Mazamitla and Tamazula, but one person from Sahuayo, Michoacán, has also been poisoned. Those who have died ranged in age from 31 to 83, and those who have been poisoned range from 22 to 83 years old.

The mayors of Mazamitla and Tamazula said they have carried out informational campaigns and seized 700 liters of alcohol.

Source: La Jornada (sp)