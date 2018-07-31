News
Surgery took place at the IMSS hospital in Monterrey. Surgery took place at the IMSS hospital in Monterrey.

Doctors in Nuevo León reattach arm of six-year-old

The arm was severed when he put it inside a washing machine

Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A six-year-old boy who lost an arm when he stuck it inside a washing machine is recuperating after doctors reattached it.
Dear reader:
