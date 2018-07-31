Doctors in Nuevo León reattach arm of six-year-old

MORE NEWS
Statistics agency’s figures show 2017 homicides higher than first reported
There were 2,000 more homicides in 2017 than originally reported, according to the latest figures compiled by the federal statistics agency.
López Obrador to forgive billions in ‘civil resistance’ debt to CFE
The president-elect says his government will cancel debts owed to the Federal Electricity Commission by people in “civil resistance” against the utility.
No fatalities in crash of Aeroméxico Durango-CDMX flight shortly after takeoff
Aeroméxico flight 2431 crashed this afternoon shortly after takeoff from the Guadalupe Victoria airport in Durango.
Cartel convoy video: a demonstration of force by CJNG?
Authorities are investigating a video that shows a convoy of vehicles surrounded by heavily armed men in what appears to be a cartel show of force.
López Obrador outlines million-hectare reforestation, jobs plan
Mexico’s president-elect traveled to the Lacandon jungle rainforest in Chiapas to plan an ambitious reforestation project.
The Narvarte Case: bogged down by a reluctance to investigate
Three years after five people were murdered in Mexico City, authorities remain reluctant to effectively investigate the case, families charge.
