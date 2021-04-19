Hundreds march demanding justice in case of dog killed with an axe

Hundreds marched in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, on Sunday to demand justice for Rodolfo, a mixed breed dog killed with an axe on March 21.

The predominantly young crowd marched to the state prosecutor’s office where environmental activist Arturo Islas Allende delivered a criminal complaint.

The demonstration gained traction after a video of the attack on Rodolfo, also known by Heart, Pirate and Shorty, was uploaded onto social media.

Many brought their pets to the march and carried placards demanding the killer be sentenced to prison. One placard read: “Justice for Rodolfo and for all those that don’t have a voice.”

The suspected attacker, José “M,” a student at a Sinaloa university, has already delivered a preparatory statement to officials.

Islas Allende questioned the morality of the killer. “We don’t want a psychopath like him as our neighbor,” he said.

The girlfriend of the alleged attacker took to social media in his defense, saying the dog had attacked her days earlier and injured her face and hands.

On her Facebook account she claimed that medical treatments for her injuries had cost 8,000 pesos (US $400) and uploaded photographs of the injuries caused by the dog’s bites.

Sources: El Universal (sp), Río Doce (sp)