Dog pack kills woman during 11-minute attack in México state

Surveillance video has revealed that a 34-year-old woman found dead in Tecámac, México state, was killed by a pack of 11 dogs.

The woman was on her way to work a night shift at a toll booth on the Mexico City-Pachuca highway when the dogs attacked her at 10:40pm Monday.

The video indicates the attack lasted 11 minutes. Her body was discovered the following day.

Tecámac Mayor Mariela Gutiérrez Escalante ordered animal control agents to round up the dogs but area residents attempted to prevent them from doing so by hiding them.

However, the mayor said several had been captured.

Source: Milenio (sp), Impacto (sp)