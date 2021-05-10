Don Nico pays his 113 pesos in property tax—and wins a brand new car

A 74-year-old man in Yucatán was in for a big surprise Friday after he paid his property tax, which was all of 113 pesos, or US $6.

Don Nicasio could barely hide his excitement when he received the keys to a 2021 Chevrolet Beat, adorned with a large golden ribbon.

The prize was part of a local government raffle in Tizimín, an initiative to encourage citizens to pay their property taxes.

Don Nico, as he is known, earned his place in the raffle by paying the tax by April 30.

He said he was on his way to buy tortillas when local council workers arrived at his house to share the news.

He added that he was the target of a telephone scam just days before, causing him to disbelieve his good fortune.

The council workers took him and his daughter to the municipal palace, where acting Mayor Reyes Aguiñaga Medina handed them the keys.

“I never dreamed I would have won the car … It’s a blessing,” he said.

Another retired person and his adopted daughter depend economically on Don Nico, a widower.

The second-place winner in the raffle took home a television while the third-place winner received an air conditioner.

