News
The Lamborghini after Saturday morning's accident.
Driver flees, abandons Lamborghini after accident
Published on Saturday, August 17, 2019
The driver of a Lamborghini abandoned the car after colliding with a sidewalk planter in the Mexico City neighborhood of Roma Sur early Saturday morning.
The accident occurred around 5:00am, at the intersection of Zacatecas and Yucatán streets, where it struck a sidewalk garden.
The front of the car was badly damaged, and left with a missing wheel, but there was now sign of the driver.
Police found a permit to drive without license plates in the name of José Jiménez Villalobos. But the permit did not correspond to the Lamborghini.
The accident was captured by a C5 security camera, and police are examining the video.
The Lamborghini was valued at between 4 million and 5 million pesos (US $203,000-$254,000).
Source: El Heraldo de México (sp), Milenio (sp)
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).