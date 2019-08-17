The driver of a Lamborghini abandoned the car after colliding with a sidewalk planter in the Mexico City neighborhood of Roma Sur early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 5:00am, at the intersection of Zacatecas and Yucatán streets, where it struck a sidewalk garden.

The front of the car was badly damaged, and left with a missing wheel, but there was now sign of the driver.

Police found a permit to drive without license plates in the name of José Jiménez Villalobos. But the permit did not correspond to the Lamborghini.

The accident was captured by a C5 security camera, and police are examining the video.

The Lamborghini was valued at between 4 million and 5 million pesos (US $203,000-$254,000).

Source: El Heraldo de México (sp), Milenio (sp)